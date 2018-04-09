Enviva Partners LP (EVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 463,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 340,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 2,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 202,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 193,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.65. 32,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,353. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $732.53, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $161.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers.

