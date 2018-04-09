Piper Jaffray Analysts Give EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) a $122.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray set a $122.00 price target on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $126.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.38. 4,634,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,191. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $58,980.41, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $4,517,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,006,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,669,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $1,750,691.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,412,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $620,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,014 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $607,661,000 after acquiring an additional 161,514 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,573,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 262,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $435,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,180 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

