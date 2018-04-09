EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $176,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 358,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,626,000 after buying an additional 1,206,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,782,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,208,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $4,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares in the company, valued at $113,669,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $1,750,691.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray set a $122.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group set a $111.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

EOG stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $58,980.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/eog-resources-inc-eog-stake-lessened-by-green-square-capital-llc-updated-updated.html.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.