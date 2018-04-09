EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) Price Reaches $5.87

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and approximately $227.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One EOS token can now be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00087276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, ZB.COM and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001254 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,652,250 tokens. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. “

EOS Token Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Bithumb, Exrates, Mercatox, IDEX, BigONE, YoBit, Coinrail, Bibox, Livecoin, Binance, CoolCoin, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, Kraken, Kucoin, COSS, Tidex, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, HitBTC, EXX, Liqui, Bit-Z, EtherDelta, OKEx and ChaoEX. It is not presently possible to buy EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.