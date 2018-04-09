Epizyme (EPZM) Holdings Lifted by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned 2.78% of Epizyme worth $24,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 25.0% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 191,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 42.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 105.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 134.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 25.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EPZM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, COO Matthew Ros sold 72,264 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,038.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.78. 549,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,018. The company has a market cap of $1,031.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.95. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

