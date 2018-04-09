Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Equal has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $586,078.00 and $6,638.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00759816 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00176964 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037546 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s total supply is 797,591,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,953,929 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

