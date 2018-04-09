Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $117.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14,124.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $838.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equifax (NYSE:EFX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/equifax-inc-efx-shares-bought-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.