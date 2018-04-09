Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €67.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €67.00 ($82.72) price target from stock analysts at equinet in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs set a €55.60 ($68.64) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.50 ($80.86) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.78 ($83.68).

SY1 stock traded up €0.36 ($0.44) on Wednesday, hitting €65.40 ($80.74). The company had a trading volume of 157,399 shares. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($90.72).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

