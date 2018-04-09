Equinix (EQIX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group set a $515.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $450.21) on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equinix to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $517.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS raised Equinix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $499.00.

EQIX stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $32,248.96, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.05, for a total transaction of $186,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.55, for a total value of $703,389.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,340.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,201. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Equinix by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Equinix by 2,550.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

