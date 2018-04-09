Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Friday, April 6th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $54.36 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $60.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 899.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 945,777 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 368,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 12,185,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,812,000 after acquiring an additional 973,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,502.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

