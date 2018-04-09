Brokers Set Expectations for National General Holdings’ Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National General’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National General from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NGHC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 256,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,258. The company has a market cap of $2,581.35, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.93. National General has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. National General had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

In other news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,637 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $161,345.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17 shares in the company, valued at $413.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Newgarden sold 5,084 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $123,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of National General by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,732,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,801 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in National General by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,661,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 475,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National General by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 446,473 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in National General by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,606,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National General by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,886,000 after purchasing an additional 202,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Brokers Set Expectations for National General Holdings’ Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGHC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-national-general-holdings-corps-q1-2018-earnings-nghc-updated-updated.html.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National General (NGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.