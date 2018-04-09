EquiTrader (CRYPTO:EQT) Market Cap Hits $1.84 Million

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One EquiTrader coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. EquiTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $334.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.01710290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007878 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016457 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001188 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020342 BTC.

EquiTrader Coin Profile

EquiTrader is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 11,544,857 coins and its circulating supply is 10,444,857 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader. The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EquiTrader is a decentralized crowdsourced trading analysis platform that rewards traders with app tokens for providing valuable market analysis and trading forecasts and provides a social community for traders and investors of cryptocurrency, stock, futures, and forex markets. The rewards are destributed in EQT tokens, a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for EquiTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EquiTrader and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.