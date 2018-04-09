Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Price

Headlines about Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity Lifestyle Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7575425810023 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.44. 219,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,555. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $7,718.95, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.33). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $229.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.71 million. analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,092.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

