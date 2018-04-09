Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equity Lifestyle Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1237872044522 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

NYSE ELS traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $87.22. 48,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,633. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $7,718.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $229.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 22.41%. sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

In other news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,092.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

