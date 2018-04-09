Equity Residential (EQR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News stories about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity Residential earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0597700064687 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $69.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.30. 2,807,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,323. The company has a market cap of $23,213.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.01%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $26,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Parrell sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $427,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

