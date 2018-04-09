ERA (ERA) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, ERA has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One ERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange. ERA has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $1,172.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00759566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00173981 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ERA Coin Profile

ERA’s total supply is 378,033,143 coins and its circulating supply is 332,369,691 coins. The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin. The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERA

ERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is not possible to buy ERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERA must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

