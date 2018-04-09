Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95,715.63, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $4,675,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $4,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,587,766.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,847,101. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/essex-financial-services-inc-decreases-position-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild-updated-updated.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.