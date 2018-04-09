Estabrook Capital Management Has $7.10 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,659,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $223.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216,717.81, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

