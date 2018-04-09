Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.12

News headlines about Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ethan Allen Interiors earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.7404981029389 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ETH stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 276,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,295. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $625.08, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari purchased 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $41,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at $309,949.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,630 shares of company stock valued at $161,654. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

