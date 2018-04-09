EthBet (EBET) Price Reaches $0.0573 on Top Exchanges

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. EthBet has a market cap of $486,914.00 and $127.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EthBet has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EthBet token can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00784138 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00171367 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EthBet Token Profile

EthBet was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,503,600 tokens. EthBet’s official website is ethbet.io. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject. The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet.

Buying and Selling EthBet

EthBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy EthBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthBet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

