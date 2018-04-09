EtherDelta Token Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (EDT)

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One EtherDelta Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherDelta Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,324.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EtherDelta Token has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00753057 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00175056 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token was first traded on December 24th, 2017. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta. EtherDelta Token’s official website is crowdsale.etherdelta.com.

EtherDelta Token Token Trading

EtherDelta Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase EtherDelta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherDelta Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherDelta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

