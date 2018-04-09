EtherDelta Token (EDT) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. EtherDelta Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,421.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherDelta Token has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. One EtherDelta Token token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00759351 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174783 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token launched on December 24th, 2017. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EtherDelta Token is crowdsale.etherdelta.com. EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta.

EtherDelta Token Token Trading

EtherDelta Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase EtherDelta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherDelta Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherDelta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

