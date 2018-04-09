Ethereum Cash (ECASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,580.00

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $414,350.00 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00757845 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00174061 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Token Profile

Ethereum Cash was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethereum Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.