Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) Price Reaches $13.52

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $93.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $13.52 or 0.00200871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kraken, Mr. Exchange and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.05910120 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00124820 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004159 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 101,060,176 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can’t shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Korbit, COSS, Bitcoin Indonesia, Coinone, Bitinka, Coinut, Poloniex, CoinExchange, bitFlyer, HitBTC, EXX, Gatehub, Tidebit, BTC Markets, Qryptos, Coinrail, Coinnest, xBTCe, BX Thailand, RightBTC, Bancor Network, BitGrail, TOPBTC, Bitbank, GDAX, Kraken, Bitstamp, ChaoEX, Tidex, BigONE, Mercatox, Livecoin, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Coinsquare, WEX, Mr. Exchange, Koinex, Lbank, Kucoin, Allcoin, CoolCoin, Koineks, Quoine, CEX.IO, CoinEgg, BitBay, Liqui, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, ACX, Bitso, YoBit, Gatecoin, Independent Reserve, GOPAX, DSX, Cryptopia, Coinbene, EtherDelta, Bibox, Upbit, Bitfinex, Exmo, Bittrex, BTCTurk, OKEx, Gate.io, QuadrigaCX, Gemini, ZB.COM, Cobinhood and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

