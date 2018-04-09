Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $39.29 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (CURRENCY:ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $397.99 or 0.05910410 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Bitso, Huobi and Allcoin. Ethereum has a market cap of $39.29 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00200765 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00124530 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004159 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000587 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 98,714,767 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference. In the Ethereum protocol and blockchain there is a price for each operation. The general idea is, in order to have things transferred or executed by the network, you have to consume or burn Gas. The cryptocurrency is called Ether and is used to pay for computation time and for transaction fees.If you want to earn block rewards from the network, you can join the network as a miner. Follow the link for a guide on how to mine Ethereum on a Windows Pc. The much easier but a bit more expensive way is to buy an Ethereum mining contract. Ethereum is how the Internet was supposed to work. As long as you have enough funds to pay for your code to be run by the network, your contacts will always be up and running.It was crowdfunded during August 2014 by fans all around the world. It is developed and maintained by ETHDEV with contributions from great minds across the globe. There is also an Ethereum foundation and there are multiple startups working with the Ethereum blockchain.Ethereum is currently on the “Homestead” stage and all its related software is still considered Beta until the release of the next stage “Metropolis”. If you are looking for a GUI interface for your wallet, try the Ethereum Wallet DApp. It's still in beta so be careful when you use it.Our block explorer data bellow is freely provided by etherchain.org and etherscan.io. “

Ethereum Coin Trading

Ethereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinrail, QuadrigaCX, WEX, bitFlyer, Korbit, Bitfinex, Gatecoin, EXX, Huobi, Mercatox, CoolCoin, GOPAX, Coinbene, COSS, Coinsquare, xBTCe, Qryptos, Bitstamp, TOPBTC, BitGrail, ZB.COM, Tidex, Bitbank, DSX, BitBay, Gemini, Mr. Exchange, Binance, Gatehub, ACX, GDAX, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Exmo, CoinExchange, OKEx, Bitinka, Livecoin, EtherDelta, Bitcoin Indonesia, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinut, Bittrex, Bitso, BtcTrade.im, BTCTurk, Kucoin, Gate.io, ChaoEX, BigONE, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, YoBit, Bibox, Quoine, Koineks, CoinEgg, Upbit, Coinone, Coinnest, Independent Reserve, Liqui, Koinex, HitBTC, BTC Markets, Lbank, Bancor Network, CEX.IO, Poloniex, Kraken and Tidebit. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethereum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.