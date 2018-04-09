Ethorse Price Reaches $0.0568 (HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Ethorse has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Ethorse token can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. Ethorse has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $30,787.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00758070 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00180747 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037717 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ethorse Token Profile

Ethorse’s genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,475,600 tokens. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse.

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethorse must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethorse using one of the exchanges listed above.

