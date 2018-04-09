Ethorse Market Cap Achieves $5.68 Million (HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Ethorse has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $38,257.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethorse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethorse has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00763567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00175423 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037829 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00053379 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ethorse Profile

Ethorse launched on January 9th, 2018. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,475,600 tokens. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethorse is ethorse.com. The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse.

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to buy Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

