ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN due February 6, 2045 (SMHD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN due February 6, 2045 (NYSEARCA:SMHD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5896 per share on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN due February 6, 2045’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of SMHD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,762. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN due February 6, 2045 has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

