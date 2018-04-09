Evans & Sutherland (ESCC) Major Shareholder Buys $61,685.80 in Stock

Evans & Sutherland (OTCMKTS:ESCC) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 50,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,685.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ESCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,636. Evans & Sutherland has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.76, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Evans & Sutherland Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

