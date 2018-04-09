Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ever-Glory International Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.4674144245584 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EVK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $54.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

