Everbridge (EVBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.52 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,010.22, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $35,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 22,900 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $726,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,576 shares of company stock worth $2,036,340. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

