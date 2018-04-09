EverGreenCoin (EGC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,375.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $3,375.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,321,301 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EverGreenCoin is a currency designed from the ground up not only to be an environmentally friendly currency but, an environmental movement and paradigm shift. With both the electrically and computationally efficient and secure algorithm of X15 Proof of Work and it's generously rewarding 7% Proof of Stake the foundation has been set. On top of that foundation we leverage renewable energy in ways our planet has never seen. EverGreenCoin is turning the mining and crypto currency industry on its head. From an industry that wastes electricity in the grandest scale, and in-turn our planet's finite precious resources lost forever to produce that electricity, to a profitable and prosperous endeavor for both our planet and it's people. Back-feeding the grid it had once robed. Then those profits are invested into the environment through environmental restoration projects such as forestry and wildlife rehabilitation. EverGreenCoin will make both our planet's environment and economy better than it was found. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGreenCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.