Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Everi (NYSE:EVRI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Everi earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.8739825415137 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. 226,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,747. Everi has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $431.15, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $247.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.70 million. sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, insider Michael D. Rumbolz sold 33,366 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $266,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,302 shares in the company, valued at $882,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Miles Kilburn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/everi-evri-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, including Everi Games Holding Inc (Everi Games Holding) and Everi Payments Inc (Everi Payments or Payments). The Company operates through two segments: Games and Payments. The Company provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions, and compliance and efficiency software.

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.