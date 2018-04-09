Evil Coin Trading Up 32.4% Over Last Week (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $275,449.00 and $11,350.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00089415 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

