Evine (EVLV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Evine (NASDAQ:EVLV) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Evine posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evine will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evine.

Evine (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Evine had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.02%.

EVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Evine to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Evine from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evine by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Evine by 2,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,803,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,408 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evine by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evine by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,941 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Evine during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVLV stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.72, a PE ratio of -93.00, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Evine has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

About Evine

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

