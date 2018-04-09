Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,385 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 554,791 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Mizuho started coverage on Evolus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evolus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Evolus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.58 on Monday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company is focused on providing physicians and aesthetic procedures and treatments. It also focuses on offering the self-pay aesthetic market and its product candidate, PrabotulinumtoxinA (DWP-450), is an injectable 900 kilodalton, or kDa, botulinum toxin type designed to address the needs of the large and growing facial aesthetics market.

