Evonik Industries (EVK) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.80 ($41.73).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.99 ($35.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,882 shares. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($33.06) and a one year high of €32.97 ($40.70).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

