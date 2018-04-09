Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS set a €27.00 ($33.33) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.80 ($41.73).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €29.14 ($35.98) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($33.06) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($40.70).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Evonik Industries (EVK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/evonik-industries-evk-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

