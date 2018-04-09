ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $471,211.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00013735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,531,408 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExclusiveCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.