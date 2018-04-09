ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00013642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $1.48 million worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,531,679 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

