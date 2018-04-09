EXFO (EXFO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 10th. Analysts expect EXFO to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. EXFO has set its Q2 guidance at 0.00-0.04 EPS.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. EXFO had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. On average, analysts expect EXFO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $4.05 on Monday. EXFO has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $222.46, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

