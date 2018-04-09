ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,024. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ExlService has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,888.43, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Villa Rembert De sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $261,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

