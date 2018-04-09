Experian plc (EXPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660.50 ($22.94).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($26.25) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,785 ($24.66) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 19th.

EXPN stock remained flat at $GBX 1,537.50 ($21.24) during midday trading on Wednesday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428 ($19.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,708 ($23.60).

About Experian

Experian plc, an information services company, provides data, analytics, and software solutions to businesses and organizations. The company operates through four segments: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services segment holds, protects, and manages data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent fraud.

