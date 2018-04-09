Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Given $84.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Exponent’s rating score has improved by 28.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $84.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exponent an industry rank of 47 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,026.74, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $81.15.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

