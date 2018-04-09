UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Express worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Express by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after buying an additional 1,759,242 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 231,244 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Express by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Express to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Express stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.79, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.94. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.82 million. Express had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

