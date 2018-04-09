Extended Stay America (STAY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. 145,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,193. The firm has a market cap of $3,772.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Extended Stay America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 103.7% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 121.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 888,945 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,090,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 641,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,161,000 after purchasing an additional 456,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/extended-stay-america-stay-given-new-20-00-price-target-at-morgan-stanley.html.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.