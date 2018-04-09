Exterran Partners, L.P. (USAC) Receives $20.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exterran Partners, L.P. (NYSE:USAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research firms have commented on USAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exterran Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Exterran Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Exterran Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Exterran Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,327,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,756,000 after purchasing an additional 444,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exterran Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exterran Partners by 21.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 391,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Exterran Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 225,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran Partners in the third quarter valued at $471,000.

Exterran Partners (USAC) traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 173,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exterran Partners has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,064.14, a P/E ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Exterran Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Exterran Partners had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Exterran Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

