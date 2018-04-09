Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,321 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,881.96, a P/E ratio of 357.33 and a beta of 1.15. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $214.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.51 million. equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

