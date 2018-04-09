Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 2,924 Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,978,780,000 after buying an additional 10,366,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,570,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,892,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,286,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,551,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,784,000 after purchasing an additional 360,596 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,402,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,562,000 after purchasing an additional 878,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

ExxonMobil stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $317,258.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.14 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group set a $90.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

ExxonMobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

