ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.0% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 31.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,066,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 257,727 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,071 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 110,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth $429,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Vetr lowered ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.14 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group set a $90.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. 1,231,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,473,234. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $317,258.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

